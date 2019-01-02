Tooling Tech Group opens new corporate HQ in Michigan

January 2, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Tooling Tech Group (TTG), said to be the largest provider of custom tooling in the U.S., is opening its corporate headquarters in Macomb, Mich., a new 70,000-square-foot facility that will also house manufacturing operations.

The company is investing US$19.9 million in Macomb between this facility and its Majestic stamping die facility, which houses a new 2,750-ton progressive/transfer press.

In a statement, TTG said it expects to generate at least 35 jobs locally and a total of 100 new positions over the next five years at its seven Michigan locations.

“The opening of [our] new world headquarters will better enable the execution of the company’s strategic growth plans and allow us to be closer to some of our key automotive customers,” the statement said.

The opening of the new corporate HQ comes at the end of a busy year for TTG. Also in 2018, the company added large CNC equipment at its compression mold facility in Fenton, Mich., with over 30 feet of travel; added a third location to its Grand Rapids, Mich. engineering facilities; added a 15,000-square-foot addition at TTG Automation, a manufacturer of secondary equipment located in Temperance, Mich.; and added 10,000 square feet of space to its Statesboro, Ga. die cast tooling facility.

Founded in 1982, TTG provides tooling, molds, check-fixtures, gauges and automated solutions for manufacturing a variety of automotive components. The company employs approximately 600 people with half of those across its Michigan facilities; and has a total of 12 locations across four states, including Ohio, Missouri, Georgia, and Michigan.