StackTeck expands its FastTrack accelerated mold delivery program

May 5, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Brampton, Ont.-based tooling supplier StackTeck Systems Ltd. has now added 12- and 16-cavity mold configurations for lids and round containers to its FastTrack accelerated mold delivery program.

The FastTrack concept uses automated design capabilities that work with a pre-set, optimized set of mold design rules; compared with custom designed molds, the engineering phase of every project is reduced from three to four weeks to just a few days, StackTeck officials said. It now offers single-face molds for round lids and round air-eject containers with two, four, six, eight, 12, and 16 cavities through this program.

StackTeck can manufacture all major mold components in-house, which avoids potential logistical risks. “Today many of our customers are directing us to keep our supplier base local, as part of the overall onshoring trend to eliminate ‘surprises’ caused by uncertain times,” said StackTeck president and CEO Vince Travaglini. “Our FastTrack approach meets these requirements. For any converter in the Americas, this is the surest way to add capacity in a big hurry.”

Some of the advantages of the FastTrack program include rapid mold configuration; reduced quoting and lead times; immediate feedback to customers of possible design challenges; options that include price, size, layouts, and machine configurations; optimized mold size and cavitation to fit particular injection molding machines; and faster customer response and mold deliveries.

“With our FastTrack approach, we are able to provide mold concept diagrams to customers that are in current need of fast deliveries, allowing us to have formal proposals in their hands within one business day,” said vice president of sales Simon Martin. “Account managers can generate specific mold sizes and configurations in only a few minutes, helping customers find an optimal mold set-up. Responding to customers’ needs during this global pandemic, we offer full-on remote access and interactions that result in fast proposals and approvals, and production molds running at their plants in a shorter amount of time.”