Seco Tools acquires cutting tool division of QCT in Mexico

June 30, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Tooling provider Seco Tools has announced it recently acquired the cutting tool division of Quimmco Centro Tecnológico (QCT), a subsidiary of the Quimmco Group.

The cutting tool division is a solid carbide tooling manufacturer, specializing in custom products, and reconditioning, with three locations in Mexico.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The cutting tool division will continue to serve its present customers and begin serving Seco customers directly after closing. This division has now become a wholly-owned part of Seco Tools de Mexico and will discontinue use of the QCT name.

“This is a great complement to our product and service portfolio in North America and enables Seco to serve the growing demand for solid carbide tools in Mexico,” said Rob Keenan, president, Seco North America. “The demand for high-performance tooling solutions in Mexico is increasing, especially in the aerospace and automotive segments and the QCT acquisition positions us to meet that demand by being close to customers with engineering and production capabilities.”

Headquartered in Fagersta, Sweden, Seco is part of Sandvik Machining Solutions, the tooling business area of the Sandvik Group. Seco’s North American operation is located in Troy, Mich.