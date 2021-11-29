Canadian Plastics

Sandvik Coromant to acquire Canadian software provider ICAM

Quebec-based ICAM provides technology solutions that translate CAM data into optimized coding for guiding CNC machining operations.

Swedish multinational engineering company Sandvik Coromant has signed an agreement to acquire Canada-based ICAM Technologies Corp., a provider of technology solutions that translate CAM data into optimized coding for guiding CNC machining operations.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que., ICAM sells to manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, general engineering, and automotive industries.

The company will now be reported in Sandvik Coromant, a division within Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.

In a new release, Sandvick officials said that ICAM’s software combines post-processing, machine simulation, and tool-path optimization into solutions that save programming and part machining time, streamlining customer workflows as the user can go from their CAM system to verified and optimized coding (G-code) in one step.

“ICAM’s offering is complimentary with the verification and optimization technology of CGTech, a software solutionvfor numerical control (NC/CNC) simulation, verification and optimization, also owned by Sandvik and reporting into Sandvik Coromant,” the news release said.

