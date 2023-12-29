Progressive Components updates Illinois headquarters

The mold technology and component supplier completed a facility-wide overhaul of its office and warehouse.

Tooling supplier Progressive Components recently completed what it calls “an extensive update” of its headquarters location in Wauconda, Ill.

The 15,000-square-foot building had been initially built by the company in 1995, with additions and modifications along the way, but this was the first extensive plantwide overhaul of the office areas and the warehousing portion of the building.

The warehouse revisions included installing two 21-foot-tall vertical lift modules (VLM), which can house thousands of products, and traditional shelving incorporating barcoding technology. “These advancements improve inventory accuracy, productivity, and daily order fulfillment capacity,” company officials said in a statement.

There has been a dramatic change in the building’s office portion, removing several walls to create a more open, spacious environment, with all new carpet and furniture.

The project began over one year ago, Progressive Components officials said.

In addition to this location, Progressive Components has regional service centres in southern California and South Carolina, and teams in Europe and Singapore.