Ontario’s AarKel Tool & Die acquires Injection Technologies

Tooling supplier AarKel Tool & Die, headquartered in Wallaceburg, Ont., has acquired Windsor, Ont.-based injection molder Injection Technologies.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Injection Technologies, which first opened in 1990 as a mold testing facility, currently operates as a full-service molding operation in its 48,000-square-foot facility with 16 injection molding presses with capacity ranging from 140 up to 3,500 tonnes.

The company has now been folded into AarKel as a mold trial provider under the new name AarKel Injection Technologies.

“The integration of Injection Technologies into the AarKel Group represents the realization of a vision conceived back in 2015: to deliver comprehensive solutions”, AarKel officials said in a news release. “With this acquisition, AarKel has solidified its standing as North America’s leading provider of one-stop tooling solutions, catering to the diverse needs of all our customers. This union signifies a significant milestone in our ongoing journey.”

AarKel was founded in 1977, and specializes in design and manufacturing of die cast aluminum and magnesium tooling for drivetrain and structural components and supports, ranging from 600 to 4,500 tons.