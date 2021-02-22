Ontario toolmaker Concours Technologies buys AIS

In a deal involving two Windsor, Ont.-based toolmakers, Concours Technologies has acquired Active Industrial Solutions Inc. and Active Industrial Solutions Tennessee Inc. (collectively “AIS”).

In addition to its plant in Windsor, AIS also has a related mold repair and maintenance facility in Tennessee.

In a Feb. 19 news release, SyBridge Technologies – which owns Concours Technologies – said the deal will create “the largest tooling and mold solutions provider in North America.”

“In addition to greater economy of scale, this acquisition will also expand Concours’ capabilities in highly complex precision tooling solutions for lighting applications,” the release said.

Founded in 1977, AIS engineers, manufactures, and services injection molds and lighting reflex components for the mobility industry.

“AIS has been a strong player with an excellent reputation in quality and operations. Taking the best from both companies, we will create a transformative company to better meet customer needs in today’s global tooling industry,” said Andy Aiton, president of Concours Technologies. “The combined company will have a strong footprint across Canada, U.S., Mexico and Asia. This is a major step in our effort to build unmatched ability to take on large global tooling programs in the future.”

Founded in 1994 and formerly known as Concours Mold, Concours Technologies designs, manufacturers, and repairs tools and molds. The company is headquartered in Windsor, and has additional manufacturing and services facilities in Alabama and Mexico.