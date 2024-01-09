New sales manager for Slide Products

Slide Products has named Betsi Burns as its new sales manager.

She originally joined the Wheeling, Ill.-based company in 2021 as business development manager, Slide officials said in a statement, adding that she has over 22 years of experience in the mold and die making industry.

“When Betsi agreed to join Slide, we laid out a 3-4-year plan to help shift from her traditional sales role into one of leadership, collaborating alongside Slide’s existing team of sales experts,” Slide president Michael Muth said. “[She] has taken a notable familiarity in mold making and combined it with her know-how in injection molding to build a solid understanding of how she can adeptly benefit our customers, distributors and staff. Betsi will take over the daily operations of Slide’s sales department, offering her history and vast skillset thus enabling us to maintain best-in-industry knowledge and top-notch customer service.”

Founded in 1953, Slide provides purging compounds, mold releases, rust preventives, greases, and other plastics processing and moldmaking aids.