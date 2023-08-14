New CEO for Methods Machine Tools

The machine tools and automation solutions provider has named Rick Alton to the position.

CNC machine tools technology provider Methods Machine Tools Inc. has named Richard “Rick” Alton as its new CEO, effective immediately.

In his new role, Alton will assume responsibility of all operating functions of Methods Machine across its nine direct offices throughout the U.S., as well as its national distribution network.

Beginning in 2017, Alton served as CEO of manufactured construction and material handling equipment company Manitou Americas and president of its Compact Equipment Products Division, overseeing the company’s US$400 million business. Before that, he spent 19 years at JLG Industries, an Oshkosh Corp. company.

“Rick is a longtime sales executive and general manager with a track record leading profitable growth in industrial capital equipment businesses in the U.S. and abroad,” said Scott McIver, Methods’ owner and chairman. “His history of successfully leading high-performing sales, service and product management organizations arrives at the right time to accelerate our ambitious growth plans.”

Headquartered in Sudbury, Mass., Methods Machine Tools provides CNC machine tools, advanced engineering services, turnkey integration, and production automation technology.