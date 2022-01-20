Muller Technology names Thom Mandl as chief operating officer
In a Jan. 18 news release, Fort Collins, Colo.-based Muller officials said that Mandl has more than 25 years of experience in manufacturing, as well as leadership roles in companies including Ford and Procter & Gamble. Most recently, he was director of operations at Summit Bodyworks, and chief operating officer at Wadsworth Control Systems.
In his new role, Mandl will oversee day-to-day business operations and work to expand the company’s growth in the packaging industry.
Muller supplies molds and automation solutions for thin-wall packaging.
