Muller Technology names Thom Mandl as chief operating officer

Mold and automation machinery maker Muller Technology Colorado Inc. has named Thom Mandl as its new chief operating officer.

In a Jan. 18 news release, Fort Collins, Colo.-based Muller officials said that Mandl has more than 25 years of experience in manufacturing, as well as leadership roles in companies including Ford and Procter & Gamble. Most recently, he was director of operations at Summit Bodyworks, and chief operating officer at Wadsworth Control Systems.

In his new role, Mandl will oversee day-to-day business operations and work to expand the company’s growth in the packaging industry.

Muller supplies molds and automation solutions for thin-wall packaging.