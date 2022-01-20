Canadian Plastics

Muller Technology names Thom Mandl as chief operating officer

Mandl has more than 25 years of experience in manufacturing, as well as leadership roles in companies that include Ford and Procter & Gamble.

Thom Mandl. Photo Credit: Muller Technology Colorado Inc.

Mold and automation machinery maker Muller Technology Colorado Inc. has named Thom Mandl as its new chief operating officer.

In a Jan. 18 news release, Fort Collins, Colo.-based Muller officials said that Mandl has more than 25 years of experience in manufacturing, as well as leadership roles in companies including Ford and Procter & Gamble. Most recently, he was director of operations at Summit Bodyworks, and chief operating officer at Wadsworth Control Systems.

In his new role, Mandl will oversee day-to-day business operations and work to expand the company’s growth in the packaging industry.

Muller supplies molds and automation solutions for thin-wall packaging.

