Moldmaker Five Star Tool and Die, five other Ontario manufacturers receive funding to implement new technologies

Magnesium and aluminum die maker Five Star Tool and Die Ltd. is one of six companies in southwestern Ontario to receive a total of nearly $6.5 million from the federal government to implement new automated equipment or rebuild facilities.

Wallaceburg, Ont.-based Five Star, which produces and repairs aluminum and magnesium die casts and molds for automobile components, will receive $600,000 to adopt Lean manufacturing processes, including the acquisition of advanced manufacturing equipment and Industry 4.0-related technologies to improve operational efficiency and competitiveness. It will also support the company to expand its facility by 6,200 square feet to accommodate the new equipment. Five Star expects to create three new jobs and maintain 20 jobs for the local Wallaceburg community.

Other recipients of funding are Algonquin Bridge, a rural manufacturer and supplier of modular steel bridge systems and crossing solutions; Bold Canine, a pet food company that manufactures all-natural raw pet food; Larsen & Shaw a manufacturing and stamping company that produces specialty hinges fabricated from steel, stainless steel and aluminum for industrial and agricultural applications; OWS Rail Car, which provides railcar services, repairs and maintenance for clients such as CN Rail, CP Rail and Via Rail Canada; and Kinectrics and its subsidiary Kinectrics Enterprises, which are lifecycle management services companies offering design, testing, inspection, certification, engineering consulting and maintenance services for the electricity energy sector.

The repayable contributions for the six firms are from FedDev Ontario.