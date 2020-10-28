Michael Draga is INCOE’s new sales representative for Eastern Canada
Draga has an extensive sales background in the moldmaking and plastics processing sectors.
INCOE Corp. USA, a global supplier of hot runner systems and technology, has appointed Michael Draga, a well-known member of Canada’s moldmaking and plastics processing sectors, as its new regional sales manager for Eastern Canada.
“As a graduate of George Brown College, Michael brings a wealth of experience working in the tool and die moldmaking and design trade for many years,” INCOE officials said in a statement. “His work history includes general manager of a Toronto moldmaking company, regional sales manager for a large plastic industry parts and equipment supplier, and more recently the director of sales for a Toronto injection molding operation. Michael looks forward to re-establishing relationships with INCOE clients and future prospects in Eastern Canada, with a fresh, positive, and professional approach.
Draga’s sales region stretches from London, Ont. to the Maritime provinces, and from Lake Ontario to Sudbury, Ont.
INCOE is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Mich.
