Hot runner maker Runipsys opens new sales and service centre in Ontario

May 7, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Hot runner manufacturer Runipsys North America Inc. has moved to a new sales and service centre in Oldcastle, Ont., sharing space with tool and die manufacturer Jahn Engineering, and partnering with that company on machining of manifolds, back plates and peripheral parts.

Located at 5040 O’Neil Drive in Oldcastle, the new facility will have “substantial” in-house machining capabilities including, CNC machining, milling machines, lathes, CMM, assembly and repair services, Runipsys CEO Alexis Bricout said. “Additionally, the operation will stock a wide range of spare parts to support local customers.”

The new facility consists of two buildings, covering 60,000 ft2. One building primarily houses machining, with some offices, while the second has service, assembly and spare parts inventory, with some administrative space.

“The new office will also enhance Runipsys’ existing sales and service office in their Puebla, Mexico and Atlanta, Georgia locations by enhancing overall support for the many OEM’s, Tier 1’s and tool shops,” Bricout said.

A division of France-based Runipsys, Runipsys North America Inc. was founded in Windsor, Ont. in 2012.