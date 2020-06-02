Haidlmair North America offers rapid delivery for PPE molds

June 2, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Haidlmair North America, the Concord, Ont.-based subsidiary of Austrian moldmaker Haidlmair, is now offering rapid delivery of molds for face masks and face shield brackets for North American molders.

According to founding partner Lucas Tesan, the tooling is based on a design developed by Haidlmair, and both molds have been certified for use in Germany and Austria and sold to molders in Europe for use by both medical operations and private companies. “Haidlmair Austria owns the IP for these molds, and we’ve worked in conjunction with them to develop our own face shield bracket and face mask tooling variations for the PPE market in North America, for companies that want to arm their employees with the best PPE on the market against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Tesan said.

The face masks, which are molded from TPE, are washable and reuseable – which makes them good for the environment – and use an inserted paper filter media and can be branded with company logos; they’re well-suited for large companies to issue to employees, Tesan continued. “And the face shield brackets are inexpensive to manufacture – about $3 per assembled kit – and are either disposable or re-useable, with easy installation and assembly,” he said.

“We can build a shield bracket mold – with either four, six, or eight cavities – in four weeks, and mask molds in 10 weeks,” Tesan said. “We have already sold tooling to customers in Canada recently, so the momentum is building.”

Molds can be tested on Haidlmair North America’s trial press, which is from Husky Injection Molding Systems.

“These PPE are our own products, not built to spec for a customer,” Tesan said. “It’s a good example of a partnership between Canada and Austria to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”