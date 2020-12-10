Ferro Technique acquires Lomar Machine Repair

Ferro Technique Ltd. has acquired Windsor, Ont.-based Lomar Machine Repair Inc., a distributor of CNC machine tools and associated parts, for an undisclosed price.

Ferro, a Mississauga, Ont.-based CNC machine tool distributor and portfolio company of Argyle Capital Partners, assumes control of the business from Lomar’s owners Frank and Mary Cirino. Lomar management and employees will be joining the Ferro team and continuing to provide sales and service as a division of Ferro Technique.

“Lomar is a great strategic addition to Ferro, as it will help us better serve our existing customer base and expand our sales in Southwestern Ontario,” Ferro president Brian Donnelly said in a Dec. 8 statement. “With the addition of Lomar, Ferro will have the largest CNC-focused service team in Eastern Canada.”

Ferro services the Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritime manufacturing industries from its locations in Mississauga, Ontario, Montreal, Quebec and now Windsor, Ontario.