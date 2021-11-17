Dutch moldmaker IGS GeboJagema coming to North America

Dutch moldmaker IGS GeboJagema is creating a new U.S. subsidiary in Washington D.C. that will initially support its existing customer base in North America.

Called IGS GeboJagema USA, the new subsidiary will design, manufacture and validate injection molds for health care and optical applications, including contact lenses, asthma inhalers, insulin pens and blood-diagnostic devices.

IGS GeboJagema USA will be officially launched at Advanced Manufacturing East, which includes co-located events Plastec East and Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) in New York on Dec. 6 and 7, 2021.

Headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands, officials with IGS GeboJagema say the company has become a strategic partner for large OEMs and top health care companies worldwide during the last 20 years.

“Based in the heart of the most prominent technology hub of Europe, we have been able to assemble a team of world-class engineers,” CEO Peter Mertens said in a news release. “Through their ambition and creativity, we develop cutting-edge and highly reliable molding solutions that give our clients an edge over their competitors.”

Customers are turning to IGS GeboJagema for product development, Mertens added.

“To give an example, we are currently involved in all major strategic insulin pen projects,” he said. “We like to partner with our clients as early as possible, so we can make the biggest impact. Whether it’s product design, or a smart mold solution that no one else can offer, we optimize every aspect of the manufacturing process to realize the lowest total cost of ownership possible.”