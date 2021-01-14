Doosan Machine Tools names James Kim as North American CEO

CNC machine tooling maker Doosan Machine Tools has appointed James Kim as the new CEO of its North American operations.

Kim is a 37-year veteran of the company, including the last 18 at Doosan Machine Tools America, which is headquartered in Pine Brook, N.J.

Prior to that, he was based in Doosan’s South Korea headquarters as marketing team leader for the machine tool business group at Daewoo Heavy Industries.

After moving to North America, Kim has taken on many roles, including sales management director, vice-president of strategy and planning, and corporate secretary.

“We’re very excited to see James in this new role,” said Jim Shiner, vice-president of sales and marketing at Doosan Machine Tools America. “He has always been an open communicator who works to establish trust and build authentic relationships.”