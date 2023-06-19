DMS wins Integrity Strategic Supplier Award

Die Mold Services North America Corp. (DMS), a mold component supplier in Oldcastle, Ont., has been awarded a 2022 Strategic Supplier Award from tooling supplier Integrity Tool & Mold Inc., which is also based in Oldcastle.

In a news release, Integrity officials called DMS “a critical resource in enabling us to meet present and future requirements of our own customers,” and cited DMS “outstanding performance on both a global and regional scale.”

“Every year, Integrity recognizes an elite group of outstanding suppliers whose performance meets and exceeds our expectations,” Integrity officials said. “The standards in which they excel include critical resourcing in enabling us to meet our requirements for our own customers, outstanding performance on both a global and regional scale, a commitment to continuous improvement and building a strong partnership, and being both socially and environmentally responsible as a company.”

DMS has three North American facilities – in Oldcastle; Ontario, Calif.; and Oak Grove Village, Ill. The company supplies numerous mold components, mold polishing equipment, and some unique products such as tunnel gate inserts; and has over 2,000 customers and numerous distributors in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.