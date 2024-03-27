DMS acquires Border Steel Ltd.

Border Steel is a Windsor, Ont.-based manufacturing and service company founded in 1962.

Die Mold Services North America Corp. (DMS), a mold component supplier in Oldcastle, Ont., has acquired Border Steel Ltd., a Windsor, Ont.-based manufacturing and service company, operating since 1962.

The financial terms of the purchase have not been disclosed.

The deal is designed to expand DMS’s services, by adding Blanchard’s grinding and flame-cutting services, which company officials say allows for efficient material removal, along with access to a wide selection of tool steel plates.

According to Border Steel officials, the Blanchard grinding system leaves a trademark crosshatch surface finish pattern, and offers corner-to-corner grinding up to 153 inches and a maximum height of 60 inches.

Under DMS ownership, both companies will continue to operate as separate entities while collaborating closely to enhance synergies, DMS officials said.

“This merger is a win for our dedicated staff at both companies and for our loyal long-time customers,” the DMS officials said. “We are excited about the possibilities this acquisition brings and look forward to sharing more details in the very near future.”

DMS is a provider of manufacturing solutions specializing in mold components, maintenance, refurbishment, and repair services.