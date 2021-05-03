CTMA launches newly-designed website

The Canadian Tooling & Machining Association (CTMA) has launched its revamped and rebranded website, designed to be faster, easier to navigate, and mobile-friendly – accessible from a laptop, smartphone, or tablet.

“Our goal with this new website was to provide our visitors an easier way to learn about the CTMA and browse industry news specific to their interests, on any device,” CTMA officials said. “The new website provides CTMA members more opportunities to showcase their company news, easy access to the Members’ Area and outsourcing portal, member companies, events, and the Career-Ready with CTMA and Apprentice Award programs.”

The Cambridge, Ont.-based CTMA announced new branding and a new logo in March. “The new website really showcases this new brand and demonstrates that the CTMA continues to grow and expand to better support our members and those in the industry, all while keeping some of the original components that have been around since the CTMA opened its doors in 1963, such as the four chips from the first CNC machine in Ontario that was used to design the original logo,” CTMA said.

Among the new features, the site contains integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to foster improved communication. There is also an option to leave a review on Google, by clicking the Google icon. “We will be constantly updating our content with new and relevant industry updates, member news, upcoming events and opportunities, helpful information, and company announcements,” CTMA said.