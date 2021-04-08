CTMA annual golf tournament scheduled for June 8

The Canadian Tooling & Machining Association’s 23rd annual shotgun golf tournament will be held on June 8 at the Pine Knot Golf & Country Club in Dorchester, Ont. – albeit with a few “tweaks” based on public health requirements.

“To ensure the health and safety of our guests, golfers will be given their starting hole cart numbers by email in advance and they will go through a contactless drive‐thru check‐in upon arrival,” CTMA officials said. “Golfers will remain in their vehicles until 10:00 a.m. and then proceed to their designated carts, which all have dividers for personal protection.”

Contests will include low gross, low net, longest drive (men), longest drive (women), closest to the pin, most honest golfer, and a putting contest.

Registration is now open. For more information, click on this link.