CTMA 2021 apprentice award nominations are now open

May 5, 2021   Canadian Plastics


Nominations are now open for the Canadian Tooling & Machining Association (CTMA) apprentice awards.

CTMA member companies may nominate up to three apprentices and/or pre-apprentices (in any combination) annually for the selection committee’s consideration.

The awards have been given out annually since 1994 to recognized outstanding apprentices and pre-apprentices  for the contribution they make to the industry.

Selected apprentices will receive an award of up to $1,000; pre-apprentices will receive an award of up to $500; and tools, training packages, and other trade-related items are available subject to the level of sponsorship received.

The deadline for submitting nominations is June 18.

For more information, go to this link.

