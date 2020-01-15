Concours Mold buys assets of Valiant Tool and Mold

January 15, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Windsor, Ont.-based moldmaker Concours Mold Inc. has acquired the assets of Valiant Tool and Mold Inc., which is also headquartered in Windsor.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The transaction marks the first acquisition for Concours under the ownership of Crestview Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, which acquired Concours in May 2019.

In a statement, Concours said the purchased assets will further expand its engineering change and service focus, establishing a dedicated services centre in Windsor, and supplementing its existing services operations in Alabama and Mexico.

“With this asset acquisition, we are excited to expand Concours’ services division to better serve the needs of all of our customers for engineering changes and service requirements,” Concours president Andy Aiton said.

Concours was founded in 1994, and provides molds primarily for the plastics industry, for both automotive and non-automotive sectors.