Cavalier Tool expands its national, international sales staff

Windsor, Ont.-based moldmaker Cavalier Tool & Manufacturing Ltd. is adding two new sales representatives to its sales staff – one based in Windsor and the second in Mexico.

Windsor-based David Genik will be responsible for Eastern Canada and the northeastern U.S. Genik received his degree in Marketing from the University of Windsor. His background includes economic development, food, solar, and mold industry experience.

Ricardo Novales Vargas, based in Mexico City, Mexico, is the new director of business development for Latin America. Vargas received his MBA from the IPADE business school of Pan-American University, and has over 20 years of experience, primarily in the plastics industry.

“We have done our research and see the potential for both new hires to excel,” said Cavalier Tool’s sales manager Tim Galbraith. “All of this growth is part of our strategy and just happened to put us on such strong footing when the pandemic hit. Now we will use this momentum as a springboard to take us to the next level.”

The two new hires are the latest in a series of developments for Cavalier Tool. The company recently invested over $2 million in new equipment, and in 2017 opened a $9-million, 22,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility.

Cavalier Tool was established in 1975 and manufactures mid- to large-size molds for a range of applications, including products for the automotive, commercial, recreational, and agricultural industries.