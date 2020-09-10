CAMM golf tournament set for Sept. 27

The Canadian Association of Moldmakers (CAMM) will be holding a stripped-down version of its 34th annual golf tournament on Sept. 27, 2020 at Fox Glen Golf & Country Club in McGregor, Ont.

“This year’s golf tournament will now be a golf-only outing because of new policies and procedures brought on by COVID-19,” said Mike Hicks, CAMM’s director of events. “Golf tickets go on sale now. They’re $90.00 per ticket – which includes golf, electric cart, beer and a hotdog at the end of the event – and participants must be compliant with a wellness and temperature check. We are also only allowing a maximum of 60 golfers for this year’s golf outing.”

For more information, contact Mike Hicks at mh@dmscomponents.com or 519-737-6743. All request forms for the tournament should be submitted to Carly Deslippe at info@camm.ca.