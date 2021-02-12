Canadian Plastics

CAMM, Automate Canada looking for new president

The position will be responsible for successfully aligning the visions, missions, and commitments of the associations.

February 12, 2021


Moldmaking
Robots & Automation

The Canadian Association of Mold Makers (CAMM) and Automate Canada are looking for someone to fill the contract position of president, CAMM and Automate Canada.

Windsor, Ont.-based CAMM created Automate Canada in 2019 as the name for the national automation arm of their association. Automate Canada is a global cluster of companies specializing in manufacturing automation solutions.

“The [new position of president] will be responsible for successfully aligning the visions, missions, and commitments of the associations, and such other duties as the board of directors may determine,” the groups said in a news release. “Consideration will be given to an experienced businessperson in not-for-profit governance and for-profit business management in manufacturing, moldmaking, and/or industrial automation.”

Specifically, the responsibilities of the president will include leading strategic planning initiatives, while working closely with the board of directors of CAMM and Automate Canada; liaising effective member engagement; being accountable for membership, revenue growth and sustainability; working with both elected officials and policy makers at the municipal, provincial and federal levels to support associations initiatives; handling marketing and public relations; encouraging the development and adoption of technology; acting as a principal spokesperson for CAMM and Automate Canada; and identifying/supporting export opportunities.

Interested candidates should apply to: Info@CAMM.ca by Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

