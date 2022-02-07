X-Rite appoints Chris Brooks as president

Colour measurement technology maker X-Rite Inc. has named Chris Brooks as its new president.

“Digital technologies are transforming the way physical products are designed and manufactured allowing for more creativity, customization, and opportunity,” Brooks said in a Feb. 7 news release. “I’m excited to join the company that has been on the forefront of this transformation, leading the way with digital color communications and cutting-edge color measurement solutions designed to bring color to life from inspiration through final production.”

X-Rite officials said that Brooks has a “diverse background” in the industrial manufacturing, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and foodservice industries. Most recently, he served as vice president and general manager at AMETEK Inc.’s engineered medical components business; prior to that, he held various management positions with increasing responsibilities in operations, engineering, marketing, and business development at Illinois Tool Works, Nordson Corp., Coca-Cola Co., FMC Corp., and Merck & Co.

X-Rite has corporate headquarters in Grand Rapids, Mich., with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centres across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas.