Wacker to build new North American regional HQ in Michigan

Chemical company Wacker Chemical Corp. is building a new North American innovation centre and regional headquarters in Pittsfield Charter Township, near Ann Arbor, Mich.

As reported by the Ann Arbor Spark business development agency, the Michigan Economic Development Corp. made the announcement on Oct. 5.

The project is expected to create 70 new jobs over the next five years.

The building capacity of more than 300 employees will include those who will relocate from Wacker’s current regional headquarters in Adrian, Mich. Wacker will continue production of elastomers, silicone fluids and silicone emulsions at its existing Adrian operations, with approximately two-thirds of the current employees remaining there.

This is Wacker’s second expansion in Michigan in recent years. In 2017, the company established a silicones research and development centre in Ann Arbor.

Wacker Chemical Corp. is the North American operations of Munich, Germany-based Wacker Chemie AG.