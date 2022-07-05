Wacker opens new production site for silicones in India

The plant in Panagarh will manufacture silicone rubber and silicone compounds for electromobility, medical technology, and electrical transmission and distribution applications.

Munich-based chemical group Wacker has opened a new production site for silicones in Panagarh, India.

The plant, which is situated 160 km northwest of Kolkata, will manufacture silicone rubber and ready-to-use silicone compounds for electromobility, medical technology, and electrical transmission and distribution applications.

In a July 5 news releases, Wacker officials said that a subsequent expansion stage is planned in the “medium term” for the production of silicone fluids and silicone emulsions.

The site is part of Wacker’s new growth strategy, which the company presented to investors and analysts at the end of March while at the same time announcing substantial investment in its chemical divisions.

“In order to serve the increasing demand for silicones in India and to consolidate its position as a leading silicone producer, [we] will invest a mid-double-digit million-euro amount in Panagarh in the next few years,” the news release said. “The first expansion phase will create around 100 new jobs at the site.”