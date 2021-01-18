Material distributor Vinmar names Vishal Goradia as new CEO

Houston, Tex.-based resin and specialty chemical distributor Vinmar International has named Vishal Goradia as its new CEO.

Goradia takes over this role from Hemant Goradia, who will now focus on other Goradia family investments and continue to serve on the firm’s board of directors, company officials said in a Jan. 6 news release.

“I am grateful for the confidence of Vinmar’s founders and for all the support given to me by the Vinmar team and our partners around the world throughout my career,” Vishal Goradia said in the statement.

Vishal Goradia has held a number of positions within Vinmar over the past decade, including sales manager, manager of special projects, vice president of plastics, and most recently senior vice president.

Vinmar also announced some additional executive management changes. Devang Mehta has been named as president of Vinmar’s chemicals division; and the company’s plastics division will be re-organized and led by a newly formed leadership team that includes Guillermo Ruiz as global vice president of sourcing, Kartik Mehta as global vice president of plastics indent, and Ricardo Levy as global vice president of plastics distribution.

Founded in 1978, Vinmar has over 50 offices in more than 35 countries with sales in more than 110 countries. The company’s Canadian branch is located in Toronto.