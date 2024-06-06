Univar named as distributor of Eastman’s plasticizers in Mexico

Chemical and material distributor Univar Solutions LLC has been named as channel partner and distributor of Eastman’s plasticizer additives portfolio in Mexico.

Plasticizers, which are typically added to polymer-based materials during production to improve their physical properties, are used in a wide range of plastic products, including vinyl flooring, PVC pipes, wire insulation, automotive interiors, and flexible packaging materials.

“Our collaboration with Eastman spans various geographies and industries, and we are excited to partner further to bring more high-performing product offerings to the market,” said Jorge Buckup, president of Univar’s Latin American operations. “We look forward to leveraging the strengths of two industry leaders and providing customers in Mexico with the key advanced additives they need to grow their businesses. We will be with them every step of the way, providing dedicated local and technical support and commercial execution.”

In a June 5 news release, Univar officials say the firm has a large network of customers in Mexico, technical support through its network of solution centres, a global distribution footprint, product management, and supply chain expertise.

Advertisement

Univar is headquartered in Downer’s Grove, Ill.