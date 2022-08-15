Univar buys specialty chemicals distributor Vicom

In a move that expands its global footprint, chemical distributor Univar Solutions has acquired Vicom Distribución Productos Quimicos, S.L., a specialty chemicals distributor in Spain and Portugal, for an undisclosed amount.

In a news release, Univar officials said the Vicom acquisition will further expand its specialty portfolio of coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers (CASE) offerings by enhancing its range of additive solutions and augmenting its presence in Europe.

“Vicom advances our strategic growth priorities by deepening our ability to offer market-leading ingredients, specialty chemicals and solutions to our customers,” Nick Powell, Univar’s president of global ingredients & specialties, said in the release. “Vicom is a highly complementary fit and will add even more value to our customers as we expand our solution offerings to meet trends and drive sustainable options”.

Vicom is headquartered in Barcelona, and works with a range of global suppliers, Univar said, including ExxonMobil, Arkema, MLPC, Synthomer, Goodyear Chemical, and Sidiac.

Advertisement

Univar is based in Downers Grove, Ill.