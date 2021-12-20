Trinseo to acquire plastic waste collector and recycler Heathland

U.S.-based material supplier Trinseo is acquiring Heathland B.V., said to be a leading collector and recycler of post-consumer (PCR, EoL) and post-industrial (PIR) plastic wastes in Europe.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Heathland converts PCR and PIR polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), polycarbonate (PC), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polystyrene (PS) and other thermoplastic waste. The company collects, pre-treats and processes plastic waste materials using mechanical and chemical recycling processes, and captures the materials’ maximum value by transforming them into high quality recycled raw materials for a wide range of high-end applications.

Trinseo said the acquisition was motivated by the need to secure reliable access both to comprehensive recycling technologies and plastic wastes which can be used as feedstock to help the company meet the rising market demand for plastic materials with recycled content. The investment in Heathland is aligned with Trinseo’s 2030 Sustainability Goals, which are targeted at tackling climate change, embedding sustainability in the company’s product portfolio, promoting supplier and operational stewardship, and embodying responsibility as an employer.

“The agreement is an extension of our commitment to investing in the movement toward a circular economy,” said Francesca Reverberi, Trinseo’s senior vice president and chief sustainability officer.

Trinseo is headquartered in Berwyn, Pa.