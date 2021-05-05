Trinseo completes acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA business

Material supplier Trinseo SA has completed its acquisition of Arkema’s polymethyl methacrylates (PMMA) and activated methyl methacrylates (MMA) businesses for US$1.36 billion.

The deal was first announced in December 2020.

PMMA is a transparent and rigid resin with a wide range of end uses that augments Trinseo’s existing offerings across several end markets including automotive, building and construction, medical, and consumer electronics.

For Trinseo, the acquisition includes the addition of approximately 860 new employees from operations in France, Denmark, Italy, the U.S. and Mexico; and Trinseo will add PMMA and MMA products and technologies via seven manufacturing plants and three R&D locations in Europe and North America.

Related to the closing, Trinseo has appointed Jean-Luc Béal as senior vice president, engineered materials.

Trinseo, formerly known as Styron, was part of the Dow Chemical Co. until it was sold by Dow in 2010.