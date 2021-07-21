Trinseo acquires acrylic sheet maker Aristech for $445 million

In a deal that expands its offering in polymethyl methacrylates (PMMA) technologies, materials supplier Trinseo has acquired Aristech Surfaces LLC for US$445 million.

Headquartered in Florence, Kentucky, Aristech manufactures cast acrylic sheet for the wellness, architectural, transportation and industrial markets, for products that range from hot tubs, swim spas, counter tops, signage, bath products, and recreational vehicles.

The business will become part of Trinseo’s engineered materials segment.

“The acquisition of Aristech allows us to provide a full offering of PMMA technologies and innovative products that serve customers in new, high-growth markets,” Frank Bozich, Trinseo president and CEO, said in a news release. “This is an important next step towards our goal of becoming a global specialty materials and sustainable solutions provider.”

The deal is expected to close by year-end 2021.

Trinseo is headquartered in Berwyn, Pa., and has 24 manufacturing sites around the world and approximately 3,500 employees.