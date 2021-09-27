Teknor Apex completes build of new German manufacturing facility

Materials firm Teknor Apex Co. has completed construction on its new 50,000-square-meter facility in Rothenburg ob der Tauber – a German town in northern Bavaria – which increases its manufacturing capacity of custom compounds and establishes a new European “centre of excellence” for plastics research and development.

In a Sept. 27 news release, officials with the Pawtucket, R.I.-based company said the site employs more than 100 positions in manufacturing, business support, and commercial operations.

The Rothenburg facility produces thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) and engineering thermoplastics (ETPs), ranging from general-purpose compounds to highly specialized formulations, the news release said, and has a laboratory for developing new compounds and providing product and process training for customers.

The new facility has certification for ISO 1400 environmental management and ISO 50001 energy management, and utilizes LED lights, a closed loop water system, and heat recovery systems.

Teknor Apex operates 13 plants worldwide in the U.S., Belgium, Germany, China and Singapore and has annual sales of more than US$1 billion.