Teknor Apex buys recycled material supplier Nu-Pro Polymers

Nu-Pro works with clean post-industrial streams and converts them into new PVC compounds.

Photo Credit: Teknor Apex

Material supplier Teknor Apex Co. has acquired Nu-Pro Polymers Inc., a maker of reprocessed and recycled flexible PVC compounds, for an undisclosed price.

In an April 11 news release, officials with Pawtucket, R.I.-based Teknor Apex said that those materials “provide a reliable and new sustainable material option.”

Headquartered in Wheeling, Ill., Nu-Pro works with clean post-industrial streams and converts them into new PVC compounds, which officials said perform equivalently to prime compounds. The firm specializes in clear, natural and black compounds in a range of durometers. Nu-Pro’s PVC compounds incorporate up to 90 per cent post-industrial content, according to co-owner Don Brown. “Our goal is to convert PVC waste streams into products that perform for our customers,” he said.

Under the acquisition, Nu-Pro will continue to produce products for Teknor Apex at this time, under the Cycle-Tek brand as a subsidiary of Teknor Apex.

“The acquisition of the Nu-Pro business is another step in ensuring vinyl continues to be a sustainable option in the plastics manufacturing market” said Sunny Mahajan, senior technical manager with Teknor Apex.

