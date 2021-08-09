Teknor Apex acquires Dorum Color’s dry colour business

Global compounder Teknor Apex Co. has acquired the dry colour business of Dorum Color Co., a material supplier that focuses on the rotational molding market.

The financial terms of the deal, which is structured as an asset purchase, have not been disclosed.

Customers will be supplied from Teknor’s Henderson, Kentucky facility, Teknor officials said in a news release.

“Dorum Color’s focus on superior quality and delivery performance aligns directly with our approach,” said Teknor president Suresh Swaminathan.

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Dorum Color has founded by Scotty Dority in 1998. Described as an expert in the rotomolding industry, Dority had previously worked for Teknor Color, a subsidiary of Teknor Apex Co., in Ohio.

According to Teknor, he will play an “active role” in the transition of Dorum customers and suppliers to Teknor Color.

The Teknor Color subsidiary supplies custom and standard colours, additives and special effects for a range of polymers, from olefins, styrenics, PET, and engineering plastics.