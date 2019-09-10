Teijin opens new resin compound plant, technical centre in Thailand

September 10, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Tokyo-based materials supplier Teijin Ltd. has started operating its new ASEAN compound plant and technical centre at Teijin Corp. (Thailand) Ltd. in Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate, Ayutthaya, Thailand.

The new plant and R&D facility are Teijin’s third resin-related R&D hub in Asia, following the facilities in Japan and China. In a Sept. 10 statement, Teijin said the three Asian hubs “will collaborate to meet the global demand for new resin compounds,” focusing on the automotive and electronics sectors.

“Economic and population growth are stimulating the demand for high-performance resin products, so needs for resin compounds are also expanded in the ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] region,” the statement said. “Teijin is currently meeting this demand through its compound production facilities in Japan and China and subcontractor factories across the ASEAN region. The new plant will provide the company with the capacity to meet that growing demand more quickly.”

The Teijin group has over 170 companies and around 20,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide.