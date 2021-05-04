Techmer PM names Michael McHenry as CEO

Material science company Techmer PM LLC has named Michael McHenry as its new CEO.

McHenry replaces outgoing CEO – and company founder – John Manuck, who has been named executive chairman of Clinton, Tenn.-based firm.

McHenry joined Techmer PM in July 2020 as the company’s chief operating officer. He came to Techmer PM after serving as CEO and board director of Master Fluid Solutions, a metalworking fluids company. Previously, he was with BASF where he led the North America Coatings Raw Materials business as a vice president. Additionally, McHenry held the role of president of Ciba Specialty Chemicals, Coating Effects Segment in the Americas.

“I will be available to provide advice and guidance to the CEO and leadership team, but I’m going to focus primarily on geographical expansion of the business through M&A activities as well as major strategic elements of the business,” said Manuck. “The day-to-day operations will be in Mike’s capable hands. When Mike joined Techmer PM as chief operating officer, he really immersed himself in all areas of our business. I believe Mike’s understanding of our company and his years of executive leadership experience at companies such as BASF and Ciba will help us achieve the targets set in our five-year strategic plan. I look forward to partnering with him as he transitions into his new role.”

Founded in 1981, Techmer specializes in modifying the properties of a broad range of polymers in partnership with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners to enhance product function and appearance. It operates seven North American plants.