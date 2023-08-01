Techmer acquires material supplier Advanced Color Technologies

The deal aims to add to Techmer's capabilities in the colourants and additives segment

In a move that adds to its capabilities in the colourants and additives segment, materials firm Techmer PM is acquiring compounder Advanced Color Technologies LLC (ACT).

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Located in Dalton, Ga., ACT designs, formulates, and supplies specialty colourant and additive systems.

Russ Neuman, who founded ACT in 2013, will be Techmer’s vice president reporting to CEO Michael McHenry.

“By leveraging the combined experience and technologies of both organizations, we can provide our customers unparalleled support in achieving their product innovation and sustainability goals,” McHenry said in a July 31 news release.

The release also said that the acquisition will improve Techmer’s customers’ experience with added resources in synthetic fibres and other industries with the expansion of sales, marketing, technology, and manufacturing capabilities.

The deal is expected to close by Aug. 31.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Clinton, Tenn., Techmer operates other U.S. plants in Rancho Dominguez, Calif.; Wichita, Kan.; Dalton, Ga.; New Castle, Del.; and Batavia, Ill. It also operates a plant in Querétaro, Mexico.