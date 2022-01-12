Sun Chemical buys Italian material supplier SAPICI

In a deal aimed at expanding its packaging offerings, Sun Chemical has acquired Italy-based SAPICI, a specialist in high-performance polyurethanes for coatings, flexible packaging and industrial adhesives.

The financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

In a Jan. 10 news release, officials with Parsippany, N.J.-based Sun Chemical said the deal for the Italian company reinforces its integrated supply strategy in the packaging market by adding capabilities to develop and produce unique polymers for the entire portfolio of inks, coatings, and lamination adhesives.

The combined resources and technologies of the businesses are expected to provide “a comprehensive and unique polymer portfolio for areas such as industrial coatings, elastomers, industrial adhesives, and sealants,” the news release said.

“Providing our customers with the most effective solutions on the market is priority number one, and the acquisition of SAPICI enables innovation in lamination adhesives to better serve this base,” said Mehran Yazdani, Sun Chemical president of global packaging and advanced materials. “SAPICI’s core competencies in the manufacturing of ultra-low monomer isocyanates-based solutions will allow Sun Chemical to further address both current and future trends in sustainability, compliance, food contact, health and safety – reinforcing our commitment to responsible care.”

Sun Chemical is a subsidiary of Netherlands-based Sun Chemical Group Coöperatief U.A.