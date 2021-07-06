Sun Chemical and DIC Corp. acquire BASF’s global pigments business

Japan’s DIC Corp., which includes the Sun Chemical subsidiary, has finalized the acquisition of BASF’s global pigments business, known as BASF Colors & Effects (BCE).

In a news release, Sun Chemical officials said the acquisition “will broaden [its] portfolio as a global manufacturer of pigments, including those for electronic displays, cosmetics, coatings, inks, plastics and specialty applications”.

“This deal allows us to compete in the global marketplace more effectively going forward, while strengthening our pigment footprint in Europe,” said Myron Petruch, DIC executive officer and president and CEO of Sun Chemical. “It underscores our commitment to delivering solutions tailored to meet the needs of our customers.”

Customers reportedly will benefit as the acquisition offers a unique opportunity to combine complementary expertise and best practices to develop ground-breaking innovative solutions for the marketplace.

With over 30 pigment production facilities worldwide between DIC and BCE, Sun Chemical’s pigment portfolio now offers product categories related to effect pigments, inorganic pigments, organic pigments, specialty dyes, and pigment preparations.

Sun Chemical is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.