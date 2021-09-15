Canadian Plastics

Sumitomo introduces Meguri brand sustainable resins

The brand comprises materials that include PMMA, PE and PP produced by advanced recycling technologies.

Materials
Recycling
Sustainability

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. has launched Meguri, a new brand of products derived from plastic recycling technology.

According to the company, Meguri means “circularity” in Japanese, and the new product represents circularity at three levels: a circular economy for resources; a circle of people; and circling back to the origin — “to Sumitomo Chemical’s founding spirit of solving social issues through its business activities.”

Sumitomo Chemical said the Meguri brand covers a variety of recycled plastic products, such as acrylic resin (PMMA, poly-methyl-methacrylate), polyethylene and polypropylene (PP) produced by chemical or material recycling technologies. The company will start promotion of Meguri with the recycled acrylic resin obtained from a pilot facility for chemical recycling, which will be constructed at the Ehime Works in Japan. The portfolio will also include PP compounds for automotive parts made from recycled used plastics.

The Meguri brand will continue to grow beyond those materials, Sumitomo Chemical said, and the company will build alliances with customers and other companies to help build a circular economy.

