Sumitomo Chemical opens new PP production facility in China

Sumitomo Chemical has set up Zhuhai Sumika Polymer Compounds, Wuxi branch, as a new production facility for polypropylene (PP) compounds, to enhance its automotive materials business in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China.

The new plant is the company’s fifth production facility for PP compounds in Wuxi.

Along with a production facility already set up in Changdu City, the Wuxi Plant is due to be in operation at the beginning of 2021.

The world’s largest market for automobiles, China has seen a growing demand for PP compounds each year for automobile interiors and exteriors.

“Against this backdrop, in October 2016, Sumitomo Chemical established a new production and sales facility in Chengdu. Sichuan province, a central city of the Western region of China,” Sumitomo Chemical said in a Sept. 15 statement. “Now, this facility is manufacturing trial products for evaluation by customers. Following the facility in Chengdu, Sumitomo Chemical established the Wuxi plant as a production facility in the rapidly growing Huazhong region of China. Setting up the Wuxi plant as its fifth production facility in China, Sumitomo aims to further increase its presence through a widespread supply chain for Chinese automobile manufacturers and home appliance makers in the region.”