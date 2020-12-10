Struktol achieves a silver sustainability rating with EcoVadis

Specialty chemicals and additives manufacturer Struktol Company of America LLC has achieved silver status from the EcoVadis corporate social responsibility (CSR) rating assessment.

The EcoVadis CSR rating measures the quality of a company’s CSR management system through its policies, actions, and results. The assessment focuses on 21 issues, which are grouped into four themes: environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Each company is rated on the material issues as they pertain to their company’s size, location, and industry, and these evidence-based assessments are refined into easy to read scorecards providing zero to one hundred (0-100) scores, and medals (bronze, silver, gold).

“We operate our business under a quality management system with a focus on continuous improvement,” said Ken Harp, Struktol’s senior vice president. “As a company, we are committed to this same philosophy of continuous improvement when it comes to our sustainability programs, including our people, our community, our customers, our products, our suppliers, and our environment.”

Headquartered in Stow, Ohio, Struktol provides specialty chemicals and additives for the plastics, rubber, wood-plastics composites (WPC), and general industries worldwide. The company’s Canadian division, Struktol Canada Ltd., is located in Newmarket, Ont.