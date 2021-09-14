Star Plastics appoints Donald Wiseman as new CEO

Compounding firm Star Plastics has named chemical industry veteran Donald Wiseman as its new CEO.

Wiseman succeeds Star Plastics founder Doug Ritchie, who will now serve as the company’s chief strategy officer.

The appointment follows Star Plastics’ acquisition by Akoya Capital Partners in August 2021.

Wiseman has more than 25 years’ experience in the resins and chemical industry: he has held senior-level leadership roles with PolyOne, Cabot Microelectronics, Americhem, and Rohm and Haas and advised on multiple private equity transactions totaling more than $1 billion.

Most recently, he served as interim COO and board member for clean technology supplier GreenMantra Technologies in Brantford, Ont., where he implemented operational best practices and was instrumental in leading the company’s international growth. “Don’s leadership skills, commercial and operational experience, and success in delivering exceptional growth will make him a valuable addition to the Star Plastics team,” board chair Bob May said in a news release.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Ravenswood, W.V., Star Plastics provides custom-engineered compounds and specialty products, serving the electrical and electronics, communications and appliance markets. The company also provides toll compounding and secondary services and sources and resells a wide range of engineering resins.