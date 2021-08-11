Specialty compounder Benvic acquires materials maker Chemres

France-based specialty PVC compounder Benvic has entered the North American market by acquiring custom compounder Chemres, headquartered in Princeton, N.J.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Chemres also has operations in Chesapeake, Va. In a news release, Benvic said Chemres has a “strong position” in the contact lens market and it also has long-term customer relationships in the medical, wire and cable, and packaging industries. “The company provides a high level of dedicated customer service as well as logistical and supply chain management expertise,” Benvic officials said.

The deal also allows Benvic to strengthen its exposure to the medical sector.

The acquisition of Chemres is the ninth “add-on” acquisition since Benvic joined Investindustrial’s portfolio in 2018. Among the others, in 2019 Benvic acquired Modenplast Medical, an Italian compounder, specializing in medical grade vinyl compounds and tubing extrusion. This was followed in 2020 with the acquisition of Luc & Bel, an Italian manufacturer which specializes in the design and manufacture of medical device components, and in 2021 with the acquisition of selected TPE and PP compounding assets from Celanese.

“The management team of Chemres, led by Chemres’ founder Paul Keimig, are partnering with Benvic to lead Benvic’s growth in North America,” the news release said. “This acquisition is an important step forward in Benvic becoming a global leader in compounding.”