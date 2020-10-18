Specialty chemicals firm Mayzo acquires additives supplier Bio Accutech

In a move that expands its global supply chain, specialty chemicals firm Mayzo Inc. has acquired Bio Accutech Inc., a distributor of specialty chemicals for the plastics, coatings, and inks markets.

In a press release, Mayzo – which is headquartered in Suwanee, Ga. – said that Bio Accutech’s business will be managed through Mayzo’s new 61,000-square-foot operations centre in Walterboro, S.C.

Headquartered in West Windsor, N.J., Bio Accutech supplies PVC additives and other specialty chemicals to several markets, including plastics, coatings and inks.

Mayzo supplies antioxidants, UV absorbers, optical brighteners, release coatings, polymer enhancers, and masterbatches and blends.

“The acquisition of Bio Accutech fits Mayzo’s business model and continues to build on our strategy to provide world class chemical additive products and services,” Ben Milazzo, founder and president of Mayzo, said in the statement.