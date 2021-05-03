Specialty chemical maker Nouryon appoints Julie Aslaksen to board of directors

Nouryon, a global specialty chemicals leader, has appointed Julie Aslaksen to its board of directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julie to our board of directors. As a highly accomplished public company general counsel and corporate secretary, she brings extensive operational and corporate expertise, as well as significant board, governance, compensation and benefits and securities experience,” said Charlie Shaver, chairman and CEO of Nouryon.

Aslaksen brings more than 20 years of strategic legal and business leadership experience, including extensive experience advising boards of directors and executive leadership teams. She is the executive vice president, general counsel and secretary at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., an S&P 500 company and the largest lodging real estate investment trust in the U.S.

Previously, she spent over 16 years serving in a variety of legal roles at General Dynamics, most recently as vice president and general counsel of General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT).

Her appointment to the Nouryon board as an independent Director follows that of Curtis Espeland earlier this year, and Noelle Walsh in January 2020. The Nouryon board of directors is now comprised of 12 members, of which three are independent.

Nouryon operates in over 80 countries; its portfolio includes the Eka, Dissolvine, Trigonox and Berol brands.